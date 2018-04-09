Buckeye Partners (BPL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Buckeye Partners in a report issued on Friday, April 6th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Buckeye Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,479.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Mark C. Mckinley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $483,690.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/buckeye-partners-bpl-forecasted-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-74-per-share.html.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.