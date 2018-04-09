Caleres’ (NYSE:CAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS cut Caleres from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Caleres stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,494.81, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Caleres has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $36.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,925.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $611,400.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,174. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 437,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,664,000 after buying an additional 361,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,799,000 after purchasing an additional 138,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

