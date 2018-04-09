Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. 546,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,587. Buckle has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,101.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $52,974.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Buckle by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Buckle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Buckle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Buckle by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Buckle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

