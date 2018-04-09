Bulwark Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bulwark has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $44,437.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00014423 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. In the last week, Bulwark has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015470 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 6,111,145 coins and its circulating supply is 5,792,091 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulwark is a PoW cryptocurrency based on NIST5 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bulwark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.