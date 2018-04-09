BumbaCoin (BUMBA) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

BumbaCoin (CURRENCY:BUMBA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. BumbaCoin has a total market cap of $106,326.00 and approximately $4,195.00 worth of BumbaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BumbaCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One BumbaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BumbaCoin Profile

BumbaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2014. BumbaCoin’s total supply is 22,823,010 coins. BumbaCoin’s official website is bumbacoin.com. BumbaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bumbacoin.

Buying and Selling BumbaCoin

BumbaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BumbaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BumbaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BumbaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

