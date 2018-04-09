Bunzl (BNZL) Insider Sells £141,560.98 in Stock

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) insider Brian May sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($29.04), for a total transaction of £141,560.98 ($198,709.97).

Brian May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Brian May sold 12,921 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,016 ($28.30), for a total transaction of £260,487.36 ($365,647.61).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($29.34) on Monday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,918.50 ($26.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,472 ($34.70).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 119.40 ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 114 ($1.60) by GBX 5.40 ($0.08). The company had revenue of GBX 858.09 billion for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.45) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNZL. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.88) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($34.67) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($35.09) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,446.70 ($34.34).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

