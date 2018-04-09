Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,642. The company has a market cap of $219,220.64, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/burns-j-w-co-inc-ny-buys-2982-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx-updated-updated-updated.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.