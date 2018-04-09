C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. C R Bard earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.5203811816946 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BCR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.24. 4,714,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. C R Bard has a 1 year low of $222.42 and a 1 year high of $337.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C R Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C R Bard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.83.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

