C20 Price Hits $3.13 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:C20)

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One C20 token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, C20 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. C20 has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

C20 Token Profile

C20 launched on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty. C20’s official website is crypto20.com. The official message board for C20 is medium.crypto20.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling C20

C20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bibox. It is not possible to purchase C20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C20 must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

