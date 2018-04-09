Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CA (NASDAQ:CA) Share Price

Press coverage about CA (NASDAQ:CA) has been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.5740758889506 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,870. The company has a market capitalization of $13,833.54, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CA has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. CA’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CA will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.

CA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In related news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

