Cabot Corp (CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce sales of $744.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.48 million. Cabot reported sales of $678.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $744.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Cabot to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cabot by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 383,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cabot has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $3,443.89, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

