Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an average rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

CZR opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,664.08, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.30. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

