CAI International Inc (CAI) Receives $33.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on CAI International from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of CAI International (NYSE CAI) traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.00, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CAI International has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ogawa Family Trust sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $26,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cai-international-inc-cai-receives-33-20-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, primarily intermodal shipping containers and railcars, which it leases to its customers, and also manages equipment for third-party investors. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.