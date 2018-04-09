Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in CAI International, Inc. (CAI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of CAI International worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ogawa Family Trust sold 1,250,000 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $26,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on CAI International from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $422.93, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.23.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

