Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 241 ($3.41) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.67) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 235 ($3.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 259.08 ($3.66).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 212.80 ($3.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.35).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.97), for a total value of £440,157.90 ($622,131.31).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

