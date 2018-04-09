Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,150. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $48.53, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Caladrius Biosciences were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

