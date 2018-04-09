Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caladrius Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.4135371556833 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. 28,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,107. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.53, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

