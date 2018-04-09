CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.72. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of CalAmp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.76 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $291,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,550,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,150. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/calamp-camp-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.