Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Director Sells 7,500 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.95. 144,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,852. The company has a market cap of $1,598.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 78.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/calavo-growers-inc-cvgw-director-j-link-leavens-sells-7500-shares-updated.html.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.