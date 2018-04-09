Varex Imaging (VREX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Varex Imaging worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.19. 89,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,371. The firm has a market cap of $1,353.25, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.43. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

