Capella Education (CPLA) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Capella Education worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capella Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capella Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Capella Education during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,532. Capella Education has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Capella Education had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Capella Education will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Capella Education’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

CPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capella Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capella Education from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capella Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Capella Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

