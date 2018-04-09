California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Energy worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 392,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,177,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $61.33 on Monday. Advanced Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,434.56, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Advanced Energy’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

