The Hershey Company (HSY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The Hershey worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $99.36. 740,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,195. The company has a market cap of $20,806.14, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.656 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.04%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

