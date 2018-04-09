Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hillenbrand worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $547,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,852.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, VP Eric M. Teegarden sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $230,324.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,094.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Anthony Raver sold 33,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,596,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,113 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world.

