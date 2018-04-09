California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $268,000 in ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Stock

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $20,081,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,428,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,708,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,318,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,367,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 46,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $1,276,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 251,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $6,961,686.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,916 shares of company stock valued at $49,804,958 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSCT. Stephens began coverage on ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ForeScout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

ForeScout Technologies stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. ForeScout Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.81 and a PE ratio of -4.15.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. sell-side analysts predict that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

