Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Michaels Companies worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 391,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 244,344 shares in the last quarter.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3,514.94, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

