California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,393 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.06, for a total transaction of $187,616.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $377,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $748,368. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $131.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,480.27, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $97.56 and a 1 year high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $481.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.36 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

