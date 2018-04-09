Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 258.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $195,995.72, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cambridge-trust-co-acquires-104117-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz-updated-updated-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.