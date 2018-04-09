Cameco (CCJ) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CCJ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 1,365,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,549. Cameco has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3,882.73, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.91 million. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

