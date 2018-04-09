CampusCoin (CMPCO) Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. CampusCoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $30,717.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CampusCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CampusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005814 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004176 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 579,935,048 coins and its circulating supply is 379,935,048 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

