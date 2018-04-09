CampusCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (CRYPTO:CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One CampusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. CampusCoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $29,711.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 191.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007100 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CampusCoin

CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 580,187,548 coins and its circulating supply is 380,187,548 coins. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0.

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

