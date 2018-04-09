Teligent (TLGT) PT Set at $4.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teligent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

TLGT stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 724,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,996. Teligent has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Teligent had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. equities analysts predict that Teligent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teligent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,709,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teligent by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/canaccord-genuity-analysts-give-teligent-tlgt-a-4-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.