Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) a $35.00 Price Target

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) received a $35.00 target price from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

VYGR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 331,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $44,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,741 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

