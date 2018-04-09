Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their price target on Benefitfocus to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 125,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.32, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 473,522 shares during the period. Discovery Group I LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 749,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 689,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 312,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 74,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 72,723 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

