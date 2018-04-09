Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. 3,370,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,777. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3,625.93, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 169.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/canaccord-genuity-reiterates-33-00-price-target-for-dicks-sporting-goods-dks-updated-updated-updated.html.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.