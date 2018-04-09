Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media stories about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4624875565306 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,937. The firm has a market cap of $54,758.89, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.3665 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

