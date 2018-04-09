Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resource reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resource.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,479.29, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Canadian Natural Resource has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.30%.

Canadian Natural Resource declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 824,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,898,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/canadian-natural-resource-ltd-cnq-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-4-07-billion.html.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.