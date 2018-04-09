Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,056 shares in the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 50,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.2% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 275,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after buying an additional 73,097 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 78,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 200,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.72 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.53. 311,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,135. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $188.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24,924.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 36.88%. analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-holdings-raised-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated-updated.html.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.