Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Receives C$38.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.85.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB) traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$34.95. 1,234,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,106. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.68 and a one year high of C$40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,090.00, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.04. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of C$193.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.39 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

In related news, insider Allen David Stephen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Also, Director Margaret Jean Mulligan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,576.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock worth $98,754.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

