Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $29.96 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after buying an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,888,000 after buying an additional 5,305,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,064,000 after buying an additional 368,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.23 on Monday. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254,765.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Wells Fargo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $29.96 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-29-96-million-holdings-in-wells-fargo-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.