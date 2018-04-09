CanYaCoin Trading Down 13.7% This Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $7.90 million and $100,342.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, AEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00763082 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00174966 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053119 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,339,393 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io. CanYaCoin’s official message board is blog.canya.com.au.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Qryptos, AEX, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, COSS, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.