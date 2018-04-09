2,300 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Acquired by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $259.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/capital-counsel-llc-ny-invests-614000-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.