Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Senior Living (CSU)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Capital Senior Living worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 178.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 39.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 14,047.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

CSU opened at $10.63 on Monday. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.23, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/capital-senior-living-co-csu-position-boosted-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.