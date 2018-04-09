Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 436,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $125,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

CFFN stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,707.20, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

