Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Capnia (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capnia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Capnia stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,382. Capnia has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capnia by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 844,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 694,112 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capnia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capnia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capnia (SLNO) PT Set at $4.00 by Maxim Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/capnia-slno-given-a-4-00-price-target-at-maxim-group-updated.html.

About Capnia

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for Capnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.