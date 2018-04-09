CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 20,852 Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,852 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 99,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,867,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,264,555. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

