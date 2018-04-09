Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capstone Turbine earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5778065633065 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on CPST. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

CPST opened at $1.44 on Monday. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.88, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

