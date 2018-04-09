Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,833,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,606,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $35.31. 36,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,509. SPDR S&P International Small Cap has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap (GWX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/captrust-financial-advisors-invests-133000-in-spdr-sp-international-small-cap-gwx-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.