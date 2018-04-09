Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $2.57 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99,391.66, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

