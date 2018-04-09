Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,400 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,070,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 12,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,073,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,106,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $538,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,334 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 861,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

